Passerby shares video after noticing mysterious blinking object in park: 'Anyone know what this is?'

A Redditor saw a blinking light in the grass and shared a video of the object in the r/Melbourne subreddit in hopes of identifying what others soon flagged as disposable vape litter.

"Anyone know what this is?" the OP posted with the video. "Found this thing lying in the botanic gardens." (Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The commenters were quick to identify it as the innards of a disposable vape, which means someone decided to toss their trash on the ground instead of in a bin or, better, an e-trash collection receptacle.

Cigarette smoking has dropped dramatically since studies have proven its dangers. Between 1965 and 2022, the proportion of U.S. adults who smoked cigarettes dropped from 42.4% to 11.6%, according to the American Lung Association.

While this was a great improvement, there are still many users who simply switched from cigarettes to vapes or to using both concurrently. Unfortunately, this has led to many e-vapes littered in public spaces.

E-vapes are often large, complex devices, made with plastic, metals, and other materials that are littering the planet. In a single disposable vape cartridge, one may find a screen, Bluetooth capability, games, lights, and other enhancements that require precious minerals from the planet that end up only getting used for as little as a few days.

E-waste is not something to ignore. According to the U.N., a record 62 million metric tons (more than 68 million U.S. tons) of e-waste were made globally in 2022, which was an 82% increase from 2010. By 2030, it's expected to rise by another 32%.

If someone chooses to vape, it is better for the environment to choose a reusable, chargeable battery that can last years, instead of favoring single-use vapes that last days. American policymakers could look to follow in the footsteps of lawmakers who banned single-use vapes in the U.K. and encourage education for youths as they are statistically more drawn to flavored vapes.

The Redditors identified the vape parts and shared their disdain.

"Don't those vape thingies have lithium batteries? Seems a bit mad just tossing them away like that," one person commented.

"The single use ones really should be banned, I see them thrown away on side of footpath all the time," another responded.

