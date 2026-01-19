Meteorologist issues warning after state shatters nearly century-old record: 'Certainly an unusual pattern'

"If you have more moisture, then you have less radiational cooling at night."

Utah just experienced its warmest year in over nine decades, shattering a temperature record that had stood since the Dust Bowl era, reported KSL News.

What's happening?

The state averaged 51.9 degrees Fahrenheit in 2025, surpassing the previous mark of 51.3 degrees in 1934, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. That agency has tracked Utah's temperatures since 1895.

The heat wasn't confined to one region. Nearly every county in Utah posted record-high averages last year.

Both daytime highs and overnight lows also set new marks. The lack of cooling during nighttime hours played a major role, according to Monica Traphagan, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

"In these warm, moist masses, that's what keeps your low temperatures up," she said. "If you have more moisture, then you have less radiational cooling at night… It was certainly an unusual pattern for us."

Why are rising temperatures concerning?

Utah's record fits into a troubling nationwide pattern. Out of the state's 10 hottest years on record, nine came in the 21st century.

The warming stems from human activity: Burning oil, gas, and coal releases pollution that traps heat in our atmosphere. This phenomenon creates dangerous conditions, especially for people who lack adequate heating and cooling systems in their homes and workplaces.

Extreme heat can worsen chronic illnesses, cause heat stroke, and strain local hospitals. Economically, it damages crops, increases energy bills, and forces outdoor workers to limit their hours.

"I've personally seen the impacts that both climate change and overconsumption ... have had on the lands where I grew up," said Joel Ferry, director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Warmer air also threatens water supplies. When temperatures climb, more snow evaporates before it can melt into streams and replenish groundwater. This puts pressure on waterways such as the Great Salt Lake.

How often do you worry about air pollution where you live? Always 😷 Usually 😰 Sometimes 😟 Never ☺️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about rising temperatures?

Utah has taken steps to address the problem. The Great Salt Lake Strike Team published findings this month and outlined strategies to protect the lake and the region's water resources.

You can reduce your carbon footprint by installing electric appliances in your home, driving less, and supporting clean energy efforts in your area. You can also contact your local representatives and voice your support for policies that limit heat-trapping pollution.

