Doctor reveals overlooked side effects of driving every day: 'Every action adds up'

Most of us spend hours behind the wheel every week — commuting, running errands, or just getting around town. However, a growing body of research suggests that driving everywhere may be harming not just the planet, but also our health.

That's the message from Dr. Micah Nishigaki, a family physician and Climate and Health Equity Fellow, who recently wrote in MedPage Today about the surprising benefits of cutting back on car trips. Even small shifts toward walking, biking, and using public transport can improve air quality, reduce disease risk, and create healthier, more connected communities.

Tailpipe pollution from cars and trucks are a leading source of air pollution — and nearly half of Americans breathe unhealthy air every day. That pollution is linked to asthma, cancer, and heart disease. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, cleaner air coincided with a sharp drop in asthma-related hospital visits, offering a glimpse of what fewer cars on the road could mean for public health.

Transportation accounts for 28% of U.S. planet-warming gas pollution. Fewer car trips mean less carbon in the atmosphere, which could reduce dangerous heat waves and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses like kidney failure, premature births, and heatstroke.

With 42% of U.S. adults classified as obese, the country faces rising rates of diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. Adding more walking and cycling into daily life, or even just taking public transit, can help counteract the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle.

Cars are expensive — costing the average driver about $12,182 a year — not everyone can afford one. Many underserved communities also lack safe sidewalks, bike paths, or reliable transit. Investing in these alternatives can expand access to healthcare, healthy food, and jobs, while reducing financial strain.

Dr. Nishigaki urges physicians — and all of us — to use our voices to advocate for better transit options. That might mean asking city leaders to expand bike lanes, funding reliable bus routes, or simply choosing to walk or ride when possible.

"Every action adds up," she reminds us — and together, those small changes can mean a healthier future for our communities and the planet.

