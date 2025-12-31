US homeowners are rushing to install powerful appliances to take back control from utility companies: 'We got a check for $600'

"Ultimately, utilities are going to have a giant wake-up moment."

An increasing number of Louisiana homeowners are pairing backup batteries with their solar panels to prepare for extreme weather and power outages.

As NOLA.com reported, 75% of customers of a New Orleans-based solar company now purchase backup battery systems. The company, Solar Alternatives, began seeing the batteries become a greater priority after Hurricane Ida in 2021.

"People who used them went weeks without a grid in some cases and had power," Solar Alternatives owner Jeffrey Cantin told NOLA.com. "Those stories started getting out, and that's when people really started seeing the tech proven out."

Battery storage technology has been advancing rapidly, while grid stability has become increasingly unreliable each year. Some Louisiana residents are finding they also save money by taking advantage of energy incentives that allow them to use stored battery power during peak grid usage periods.

"We got a check for $600," one resident told NOLA.com about his experience using the Entergy pilot program incentive. "It's a sweet deal."

When you have a battery storage system that works with your home, you can optimize your energy use and potentially even earn money while reducing strain on the power grid. Technological advancements in the industry have made home energy efficiency more accessible and cost-effective while supporting energy independence.

"There have been major improvements to the components that convert the power and connect to an electrical panel as well as the app experience," said Cole Ashman, who launched a battery startup last year, per NOLA.com. "That results in easier installations, labor savings, and more data that can be used to optimize power usage."

"The policy landscape for energy storage in people's homes is multiplying at a rate that's usually really not typical for energy tech," added Arushi Sharma Frank, a battery consultant. "Ultimately, utilities are going to have a giant wake-up moment."

