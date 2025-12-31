Experts sound alarm as 'unprecedented' phenomenon unfolds across US: 'We're closer to the edge ... than we realize'

This is just another piece of a worrying pattern

Snow droughts in Utah could impact how much water is available in 2026.

What's happening?

Utah tends to get an average of 275 inches of snow a year, but this winter has seen a 25-year low of snowfall, according to Kuer.

It's not just skiers who are impacted by the warmer weather — it could have a serious impact on water supplies.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the country's two largest reservoirs, rely on melted snowpack to provide water to tens of millions of Americans.

According to the Colorado River Research Group, even a near-average snowpack over the colder months could mean that these reservoir water levels could drop to a record-low in 2026.

Why is this lack of snowfall so concerning?

Jack Schmidt, the co-author of the report and the director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, commented to Kuer on the record-low water levels, "We would be in unprecedented territory."

Along with low snowfall so far, dry soils near Lake Powell will likely soak up a lot of water before it reaches the water system. Schmidt added that not all of the water in the reservoirs will be usable, and said, "We're closer to the edge of the cliff than we realize."

Three-quarters of the water usage in Utah goes towards agriculture, so low levels and potential droughts could have a severe impact on food systems, farmers' income, and the economy as a whole.

As well as that, droughts can leave people without water in their homes and can result in wildfires and other extreme weather events.

This snow drought is another piece of a worrying pattern that could have severe impacts on the health of people and the planet. Although extreme weather events have been around forever, human-induced harm to the planet supercharges them.

What's being done about reservoir levels?

The report called for a reduction in water consumption so that the lack of resources can be spread further.

On a governmental level, there are some options that could help temporarily prop up the reservoirs, but they would be risky and only act as a short-term fix. For example, water could be released from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in northeast Utah to fill up Lake Powell. Another option would be to reduce the amount of water being let off to go to California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Ultimately, the rising temperatures and carbon pollution need to be tackled to prevent further droughts.

In your personal life, you could consider installing solar panels, switching to an electric vehicle, or upgrading your lawn to a less water-intensive native lawn.

To protect your house from potential droughts, you could consider collecting rainwater for a free supply of water.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.