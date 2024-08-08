Officials celebrate 'major step forward' after purchase of private island for threatened salmon: 'Big win for conservation'

A Canadian nature conservancy has purchased an island in British Columbia's lower Fraser River that helps protect salmon and other river wildlife.

The 248-hectare (612-acre) Carey Island, previously used as farmland, is positioned in what many call "the Heart of the Fraser," said Steven Godfrey, a program director at the Nature Conservancy of Canada, according to CTV News.

Salmon are important to cultures and economies up and down the Pacific Coast. The Fraser River happens to be the biggest salmon producer in Canada, so protecting one of its fragile freshwater riverbeds is a victory across the board.

"It's something we've had our eye on for a while," Godfrey told CTV News, "and have been seeking to build relationships in the area to understand what are the big pieces that would be a big win for conservation, and Carey Island is one of them."

Buying the private island wasn't easy — it cost around $8 million. Environment and Climate Change Canada, a federal government department, was able to cover almost half the price, and the Nature Conservancy of Canada handled the rest, with contributions from foundations and private donors.

With some of the last undeveloped shoreline in the area, Carey Island creates the habitat salmon need to complete their life cycle. Full of gravel beds, calm pools, and side channels, they can lay their eggs in peace and safely hatch months later, supporting a healthy and diverse ecosystem from the Fraser to the Pacific.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Similar efforts for salmon in other rivers have shown initial successes. Carey Island also provides refuge for endangered sturgeon, giving officials and conservationists all the more reason to celebrate.

First Nations have partnered with conservation groups like the Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance and Watershed Watch Salmon Society. They're looking ahead at how to continue this work throughout the region.

"We have a golden opportunity to collaborate with others to undertake this work for the benefit of current and future generations," said Eddie Gardner, Sto:lo Nation elder, in a statement given to CTV News.

Mark Angelo, a respected river conservationist, also advocates for the importance of the Fraser River.

"The acquisition of Carey Island by the Nature Conservancy of Canada is a major step forward to better protect the heart of the Fraser, one of the most productive stretches of river on the planet," said Angelo.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.