New data reveals concerning phenomenon impacting 80% of major US cities: 'These are not just impacts that you see when you look out the window'

Winters are getting shorter — and the list of consequences is longer than many people may think. This change in pattern could affect people and the environment across seasons for years to come.

What's happening?

The Guardian shared the results of a Climate Matters analysis, which revealed that winters in 80% of major U.S. cities are now an average of nine days shorter than they were from 1970 to 1997. Basically, winter seasons now arrive later and end earlier compared with the previous century.

The shift is already disrupting winter activities and related local economies. Several ski resorts have already reported a steep decline in visitors, but the consequences extend beyond canceled ski trips and lost revenues. In the long term, this shift impacts water supply, food security, public health, and global ecosystems.

"These are not just impacts that you see when you look out the window or affect if you are able to drive into work," said Matthew Barlow, a climate science professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, per the Guardian.

Why is this issue concerning?

When winter shrinks, water and food supplies also decline. According to the U.S. Drought Portal, smaller mountain snowpacks release less meltwater come spring, intensifying water shortages in already stressed regions. Crops that depend on winter chill may have lower yields, which could affect food security, per Climate Central.

Around 44% of the continental United States is already experiencing drought conditions, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center reported. With shorter winters, these regions would be under even greater drought risks.

Ecosystems would feel the strain as well. Warmer winters allow pests and invasive species to survive longer, raising risks to forests and public health.

Moreover, shifting patterns due to rising global temperatures create extreme weather phenomena, such as stalling storms that wreak havoc along coastlines and high-category hurricanes that damage infrastructure. These put lives in danger and throw ecosystems out of balance.

The impacts of shrinking winter seasons stretch far beyond the view outside frosted windows.

What's being done about the issue?

Organizations such as Climate Central and the National Weather Service continue to monitor trends and refine forecasts to help policymakers and leaders implement solutions that mitigate the risks that shifting patterns bring.

Researchers are developing crops resistant to extreme weather to help stabilize food security. Communities can strengthen emergency preparedness to respond more effectively to droughts, cold snaps, flooding, and other weather-related events.

Individuals can also help as they explore critical environmental issues and start conversations about them. These small actions can have a big impact on raising awareness.

