US ski resorts raise red flags as major crisis causes sharp drop in visitors: 'Below the low end'

Resorts are seeing fewer skiers on U.S. slopes due to a lack of snowfall in the mountains.

What's happening?

Skier visits at Vail Resorts were down 20% through January 4 compared to the year before, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Lift-ticket sales, dining sales, and ski school revenue have also been impacted.

WSJ reported that Vail Resorts expected its "full-year resort-reported earnings before interest, taxes, and other factors to fall just below the low end of its guidance," though representatives warned that weather conditions could change the outcome.

The company said snowfall at its resorts in the Western U.S. was about 50% below the 30-year average in November and December. In the Rocky Mountains specifically, WSJ said only about 11% of the terrain opened in December due to low levels of snowfall.

Why are low snowfall levels concerning?

Extreme weather events have always happened, but human activities can supercharge events — like snow drought.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, snow drought happens when there is significantly low snowpack for a certain time of year.

Snowpack, which acts as a natural reservoir, declined by nearly one-quarter from 1955 to 2022, according to National Geographic. When snowpack melts in warmer temperatures, it becomes an important source of water for communities and ecosystems.

Snow drought and other forms of extreme weather can directly affect public health and economic stability, too. Per Earth.org, reduced snowfall has led to shorter ski seasons, which heavily impacts communities that depend on tourism from winter recreation.

What's being done about low snowfall levels?

Experts have continued to monitor snowfall levels across the West. In the meantime, National Geographic reported that some ski resorts have started relying on snow-making machines due to the shifting climate.

Making changes to reduce your carbon footprint can help mitigate the rising temperatures impacting our communities.

Ditching a gas-guzzling car in favor of public transportation, cycling, walking, or driving an electric vehicle is just one way to reduce your personal polluting impact.

