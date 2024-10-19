National park officials sound alarm over troubling trend growing among visitors: 'This causes irreparable damage'

The continued damage to the area might encourage the National Trust to restrict access for future tourists.

Officials from a Scotland-based nature charity have issued warnings to visitors after repeated violations of rules at a site of historical and scientific interest.

National Trust Scotland had previously called on tourists to stop damaging Glen Coe's Lost Valley with litter and "rock art," but with incidents persisting, the organization has once again reminded visitors of their responsibilities.

Among the issues the NTS described to the BBC are tourists moving stones to create towers or spirals, campers leaving behind waste and equipment, and the cutting of trees to get wood for campfires.

While moving rocks might seem like a harmless way to interact with nature, NTS operations manager Emily Bryce told the publication that this can disturb animal habitats and remove protection for high-altitude soils.

Meanwhile, using deadwood and branches for fires is especially damaging, as well as unhelpful.

"This causes irreparable damage to the ancient Scottish rainforest, which clings to its steep slopes and crags," Bryce said. "What people may not realize is that as well as being vandalism, making a fire from damp or living wood is pointless, as it doesn't burn well."

Glen Coe's Lost Valley boasts "rich and internationally important plant life," according to the BBC, and the site was once used by Clan Macdonald to keep stolen cattle, making it an area of historical interest. It's not surprising that people want to visit, but the continued damage to the area might encourage the National Trust to restrict access for future tourists.

Being able to visit green spaces can have multiple benefits, from improved mental health to providing your lungs with clean, fresh air. Being able to walk among the flora and fauna is a privilege — and one many seem to be taking for granted.

Glen Coe, unfortunately, isn't the only natural area that is experiencing high levels of disrespect from visitors. At Yellowstone National Park, for example, tourists continue to disturb wildlife, putting themselves and the area's creatures in danger. Elsewhere, local parks and beaches across the United States are being littered with confetti during family events — such as gender reveal parties or birthday celebrations.

