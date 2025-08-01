Crucial water source still below usual levels despite dramatic turnaround — here's what you need to know

The major lake reached a season low in the middle of June.

A crucial water source in India has been threatened after less-than-average rainfall in the previous monsoon season.

The Upper Lake — also known as Bhojtal — in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, reached a season low in the middle of June.

The Times of India reported a steady recovery three weeks later, with the waters rising 1.4 feet. However, the water level was still almost seven feet below capacity.

The lake is a crucial water source that supplies 40% of the city's drinking water, the publication noted. Officials and residents were hopeful the strengthening monsoon season would help restore the lake to meet water supply demands for the rest of the year.

Major bodies of water around the world have suffered similar fates. Michigan's 55-mile Maple River is finally back to its natural free-flowing state after 25 years of work.

Amy Beyer, the director of Conservation Resource Alliance, told Up North Live, "Our overarching goal with the Maple River Free Span Project was to essentially undo a number of manmade problems that had been imposed on the river."

Elsewhere, massive conservation efforts have helped bring Lake Powell and Lake Elsinore to record-level highs after chronic droughts.

However, Medina Lake in Texas has not been at its full capacity for five years due to dry conditions, only receiving about 50% of its usual rainfall over the last few years. In summer 2024, it reached its lowest point ever recorded.

Instances such as this are because of extreme weather events caused by our rapidly heating planet. The atmosphere's rising temperatures are "steroids for weather."

According to NASA, extreme levels of heat stress have more than doubled over the past 40 years — a trend that is expected to continue.

It's not that droughts and heat waves are necessarily happening more often, but they are occurring more intensely — stronger and longer.

It's a similar story for other severe weather conditions. Hurricane wind speeds are typically rated on a scale from 1 to 5, but mega-hurricanes are becoming so common that scientists are calling for an additional "Category 6."

Living more sustainably by utilizing clean energy sources and using your purchasing power to invest in circular brands are small ways to make a big difference. Taking local action and supporting candidates who prioritize the environment can also help to cool things down.

