Meteorologist warns of 'unusual' temperatures spreading across US cities

"It feels like summer already in March."

Meteorologists are warning of unusual temperature swings across the United States, with some regions experiencing unseasonable summer-like heat while others continue to grapple with lingering winter storms, according to the Associated Press.

What's happening?

The western U.S. is currently experiencing a rare late-winter heat wave, with temperatures shattering seasonal records across several states.

San Francisco, renowned for its cool, foggy weather, is nearing 90 degrees Fahrenheit, marking its hottest March stretch in at least two decades.

"It feels like summer already in March," said resident Justyce Roliz, per the AP.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is expected to hit 100 degrees, something that usually doesn't happen until May and has never been recorded this early in the year.

Las Vegas could also break its all-time March record, with temperatures approaching triple digits.

"If people are visiting Vegas this weekend, they just need to prepare for the heat, make sure they're hydrating," said meteorologist Brian Planz, per the Associated Press. "This is going to be unusual for this time of year."

Even Denver, which rarely sees sustained March heat, could experience consecutive days above 80 degrees for the first time in more than a century, according to the National Weather Service.

At the same time, parts of the Midwest and the East Coast are facing the opposite extreme, recovering from fierce snowstorms that triggered thousands of flight cancellations.

Why is this concerning?

While a warm, sunny day may feel pleasant, these dramatic temperature swings can carry serious consequences.

Unseasonable heat can strain water supplies, particularly in regions already dealing with dry conditions.

For example, in Colorado, a lack of snowpack, which normally provides water later in the year, is already prompting officials to consider limiting lawn watering.

Extreme heat can also impact public health, particularly for people without access to air conditioning or adequate shelter.

In cities like San Francisco, where many homes are not designed for high temperatures, even short heat waves can make indoor spaces uncomfortable or unsafe.

On a broader scale, scientists warn that rising global temperatures — fueled by pollution from burning oil, gas, and coal — are making unusual and extreme weather events more frequent and intense.

These shifts can disrupt agriculture and threaten the livelihoods of communities that depend on stable weather conditions.

What's being done about unusual temperatures?

Experts are urging people to take precautions during these early-season heat waves.

Staying well-hydrated and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours are key steps. Checking local forecasts before traveling or spending extended time outside can help people prepare for sudden weather changes.

For homeowners, upgrades like better insulation, energy-efficient cooling systems, or even rooftop solar panels can help maintain comfortable indoor temperatures while lowering energy costs.

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