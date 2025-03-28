Experts sound alarm as unusual conditions could threaten water supply for millions of Americans: 'Abysmal'

Drought has defined water conditions in the western United States in recent years. This year, conditions seem particularly dry in the southwestern U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Integrated Drought Information System.

The organizations released a report earlier this month detailing snow-water conditions across the West. The report concluded dry conditions plagued the Southwest and produced "deepening snow deficits."

What's happening?

Of the western U.S., 62% experienced below-average snow-water conditions this winter, NOAA and NIDIS reported. The driest areas included northwestern Montana, eastern Wyoming, central and southern Utah, and southwestern Colorado, while Arizona and New Mexico had the least precipitation.

Arizona and New Mexico recorded less than 50% of normal snow-water conditions at all but two monitoring stations. Some of these stations –– like Verde Basin and Little Colorado Basin in Arizona –– experienced as little as 8% and 17% of normal conditions, respectively. The report described the Southwest's snowpack as "abysmal," which could be "critical" for the region's water supply.

Why do dry conditions matter?

Arizona and New Mexico's dry winters will decrease the Southwest's water supply into the spring and summer. The Bureau of Reclamation forecasts inflow into Lake Powell –– which supplies water to communities in Arizona, Nevada, and California –– at 67% of normal from April to July.

This winter does not mark the Southwest's first poor snowpack. Lake Powell has experienced "long-term persistent drought" and below-average water levels since 2002, according to Western Resource Advocates. The organization described the snowpack in Lake Powell's watershed as "rarely" being above average.

This decline in snow-water conditions results from changes in climate rather than weather. Rising temperatures are making droughts more common and more severe, reported NOAA. Warmer temperatures, according to NOAA, allow the atmosphere to hold more moisture before falling as rain or snow.

Less precipitation can decrease water resources, like Lake Powell, and impact other weather events, like wildfires. Increased risk for wildfires exists in the Southwest through June, predicts the National Interagency Fire Center.

What's being done about these conditions?

Droughts persist due to rising temperatures, but we can mitigate their impact. Education and action regarding climate issues can bring attention to them. Legislation that concerns these issues, like the Drought Contingency Plan that manages and conserves water in Lake Powell, can prevent negative consequences from them.

Success stories of once drought-ridden landscapes, like Lake Urmia in Iran, give cause for hope. Other projects, like one to improve drinking water in Florida, help both drought-affected environments and communities.

