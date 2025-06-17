  • Outdoors Outdoors

Student outraged after discovering shocking project on university campus: 'I don't think I'd be happy'

by Grace Howarth
Photo Credit: Reddit

A nature reserve has been destroyed to make way for new university accommodations, and one student has made their anger known. 

A post on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit highlighted the school's harmful actions.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The photographs show an expansive nature reserve, with many of its trees chopped down and crops destroyed. The original poster wrote, "My uni destroyed their own nature reserve to build new accommodation."

Not only has the space been ruined for building purposes, but it is also littered with trash, showing a general disregard for the green space from the university and its students.

The OP added, "[I] came from the country so really not chuffed with this."

Seeing a beautiful landscape transformed into a building site is always sad. Usually, damage is done to nature reserves by vandals, not institutions of education. Other colleges have been known to do the opposite of destruction, planting trees and crops in hopes of rewilding their campuses.

With all the benefits of green spaces on people's mental health, including links to lower tension and fatigue, destroying the nature reserve could deprive students of a peaceful green space to relax between lectures.

The actions of the unnamed university are not only mildly infuriating; they're also damaging to the environment. Cutting down healthy trees should always be considered carefully.

In addition to providing natural beauty, they filter air and water to help communities become less polluted. Getting rid of them destroys the habitats of any animals or insects that live in the branches and has a negative impact on the area's biodiversity.

One Redditor sarcastically asked, "Whereas if you came from the city you'd be happy with it?"

"I don't think I'd be happy, but I'd probably care less," the OP replied. "I grew up with nature, so to move to a city where nature is mistreated like this p***** me off greatly."

"Every patch of forest here is littered with rubbish, I've even seen entire bin bags just dumped," they continued glumly.

