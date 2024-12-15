New UN report issues warning about impact of current global policies on Earth's future: 'We're playing with fire'

The United Nations Environment Programme warned if we don't take greater action, the world will warm as much as 3.1 degrees Celsius by the end of this century — that's about 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer on average, including in the hottest areas at the hottest times of year.

As detailed by EcoWatch, the UNEP's jarring advisory showed we need bold action, and we need it now.

What's happening?

The UNEP's recently released report — titled "Emissions Gap Report: No more hot air … please!" — revealed intensifying climate crisis impacts around the world that are set to worsen unless we can deliver stronger ambition and action.

New Nationally Determined Contributions — commitments made by countries to reduce their planet-warming pollution output — must contain dramatic action and strict commitments, according to the UNEP.

Planet-warming gas pollution needs to be reduced by 42% by the end of the decade and by 57% by 2035, according to a press release from UNEP. Otherwise, we will miss the window to achieve the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree Celsius goal (2.7 Fahrenheit).

Within a mere couple of years, this window could be closed, with scientists already saying a full year ago the target had become "unlikely." However, big changes are needed to prevent an even worse outcome that would saddle the planet with a 2.6- to 3.1-degree Celsius increase.

"The emissions gap is not an abstract notion. There is a direct link between increasing emissions and increasingly frequent and intense climate disasters," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a video message, per EcoWatch.

He added: "Today's Emissions Gap report is clear: We're playing with fire, but there can be no more playing for time. We're out of time."

Why is the UNEP report important?

According to Reuters, the planet has already warmed by about 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures.

With this change, we've seen an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. Heat waves, flooding, and deadly storms have caused death and destruction on a large scale.

Continuing on a path toward rising global temperatures puts biodiversity and the environment at stake, threatens vital economies, and puts people's lives in danger.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

The use of renewable energy sources like wind and solar is growing in areas all around the world. By switching to clean energy, we're reducing our usage and dependency on dirty fuels like gas and coal.

Nations committing to bold action with the goal of becoming net zero — removing the same amount of pollution from the air as we put in — is critical, but there are also small actions we can each take in our daily lives to make a difference. Reducing our consumption, keeping trash out of landfills, and electrifying our vehicles and homes can all make an impact.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.