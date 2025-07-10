Concerned resident makes alarming discovery while visiting local lake: 'They can spread diseases and parasites'

A terrapin has been discovered in Anton Lakes in Andover, England, raising concerns about the threat to native wildlife in the area.

What's happening?

A resident spotted the invasive reptile while visiting the lake, reported the Andover Advertiser.

"Terrapins are considered a danger to U.K. wildlife. They can compete with native animals for food and shelter, and they may even prey on them," said Brian Cartwright, who first noticed the creature in the lake.

"This terrapin has, at some stage in its life, been illegally released into Anton Lake. They can spread diseases and parasites to our native wildlife."

Every terrapin species found in the United Kingdom is classified as an invasive species. Many of these aquatic reptiles arrived during the popular "Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles" cartoon craze of the 1980s, when they were imported from the United States as pets.

Why are invasive terrapins concerning?

When non-native species, like terrapins, enter local ecosystems, they can quickly disrupt ecological relationships that have developed over thousands of years. Native wildlife hasn't evolved alongside these newcomers and lacks defenses against them.

These reptiles can devastate local biodiversity by outcompeting native animals for resources such as food, nesting areas, and basking spots. They hurt established food webs and predator-prey relationships.

Protecting native species matters because they provide essential benefits to both humans and the environment. When ecosystems remain intact with their original species, they're better equipped to filter water, produce oxygen, prevent erosion, and maintain soil health.

Native animals also help control pest populations naturally, reducing the need for chemical interventions.

What's being done about invasive terrapins?

The U.K. has implemented strict regulations regarding these reptiles. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals confirmed, per the Andover Advertiser, that pond terrapins or sliders are identified as invasive alien species, making their sale illegal. Owners must keep them securely contained at all times and prevent breeding.

If you own a terrapin, verify its species and understand the legal requirements for keeping it. Never release unwanted pets into the wild, as this harms local ecosystems and constitutes a serious offense. Instead, contact animal rescue organizations that can help find appropriate solutions.

Report any sightings of terrapins in local waterways to environmental authorities or wildlife trusts. Early detection helps prevent population growth and limits potential damage to native species.

Support conservation efforts that protect and restore native habitats. You can volunteer with local environmental groups that work to maintain the health of waterways and remove invasive species.

