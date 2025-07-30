Scientists make concerning discovery after finding ocean creatures moving into new waters: 'Chaos'

Rising sea temperatures have impacted the spread of marine life in ways not previously understood, a surprising new study published in the journal Animals has revealed.

What's happening?

Researchers involved in the study used genetic testing and other tools to analyze the spread of a particular marine gastropod in ocean waters off the coast of South Korea.

Their findings confirmed previously held suspicions that rising ocean temperatures have been allowing for the northward spread of various species of marine life.

The data also gave new insight into the ways in which marine animals spread and adapt to new environments.

The gastropod known as Turbo sazae historically has thrived in the warmer waters along South Korea's southern coast. For years, however, scientists have observed the species' northward spread, as warmer waters have allowed the animals to survive where it previously had been too cold.

Using genetic testing, the researchers were able to prove that newer, more northern populations of Turbo sazae were, in fact, genetically related to the southern populations.

This confirmed that the species had been traveling northward along ocean currents and inhabiting new regions, making the gastropods an invasive species.

Why do invasive species matter?

Invasive species are plants or animals that evolved to fit into one ecosystem but somehow got transported into another ecosystem where they sometimes wreak havoc. Invasive species outcompete local species, upsetting the natural balance and disrupting the food chain.

"Fishing grounds choked by water hyacinths. Songbird eggs gobbled up by rats. Power plant pipes clogged by zebra mussels. And electrical lines downed by brown tree snakes," listed the World Economic Forum on its website.

"These are just a few examples of the environmental chaos sown by invasive species, whose spread around the world has seen economic damages quadruple every decade since 1970," the WEF continued.

These multiplying damages have now reached a staggering $423 billion every single year, per the WEF.

And that is only the economic damage. Scientists further estimate that invasive species have played a significant role in 60% of recorded plant and animal extinctions, the WEF said.

Invasive species can be deadly to humans, as well. Scientists have discovered that certain invasive species of mosquito are more likely to be carriers of deadly disease than native species.

What's being done about invasive species?

Unfortunately, in many instances, invasive species have become so entrenched in their new environments that officials have resigned themselves to managing rather than eradicating their presence.

Just as certain marine life has been able to move closer to the poles as ocean temperatures have risen, some land-based species also have seen their habitats expand as the planet has grown warmer.

Therefore, taking steps to reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution entering the atmosphere ultimately helps prevent the spread of invasive species around the world. Reducing how much you use a gas-powered car — such as by riding a bicycle, taking public transit, or driving an EV — can be a good start toward reducing pollution. Installing solar panels is even better.

Additionally, there are actions you can take right in your own backyard to help enhance and preserve the native ecosystems of your region.

Planting a native garden, upgrading to a natural lawn, or rewilding your yard all provide food and shelter for local wildlife, including small mammals, birds, and pollinators.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.