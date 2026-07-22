Trump administration redefines 'harm,' weakening habitat protections for US endangered species

The damage can be difficult — and expensive — to reverse, if it can be reversed at all.

A single word in federal law is suddenly doing much less work for endangered wildlife: "harm."

The Trump administration has narrowed the definition of "harm" under the Endangered Species Act, a shift that could make it easier for business interests to damage or destroy the habitats many rare species need to survive, according to Vox.

What happened?

For many years, federal enforcement of the Endangered Species Act has included habitat destruction within the kinds of harm the law forbids.

That approach has been pivotal because a species can be driven toward extinction even when no one directly "harms" the animals themselves.

Vox reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has now scaled back that interpretation, so damage to habitat by itself may no longer be recognized in the same way under the law.

As a result, federal protections for wetlands, forests, grasslands, and other ecosystems used by endangered species could become less robust, rolling back decades of conservation efforts.

The policy shift deviates sharply from how the statute has traditionally been interpreted.

This change to longstanding law came as habitat loss continued to be the leading cause of biodiversity decline in the United States and globally.

Why does it matter?

When habitat protections are weakened, communities lose natural systems that contribute to clean drinking water, reduce flooding, support pollinators, and sustain local recreation and tourism economies.

If more development, logging, or land conversion is allowed in sensitive habitats, the damage can be difficult — and expensive — to reverse, if it can be reversed at all.

Taxpayers, local governments, and nearby residents may ultimately bear more of the burden through restoration costs, disaster risk, and the fallout from shrinking ecosystems.

The same wetlands that shelter birds can absorb storm surges, while the same forests that protect rare species also store carbon and cool nearby communities.

What's being done?

Environmental advocates and legal experts are likely to challenge the narrower interpretation of the ESA.

Future lawsuits could determine how much authority federal agencies still retain to protect habitat through the law.

States, tribes, conservation groups, and land trusts may also play a larger role if federal protections are weakened.

In some places, local conservation easements, state-level endangered species rules, and restoration efforts can still preserve critical habitat even when Washington steps back.

If habitat no longer counts as meaningful harm, species may be left vulnerable long before the public notices what has been lost.

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