Administration sparks outrage with plan to roll back protections for endangered species: 'Opening the floodgates to immeasurable habitat destruction'

The Trump administration wants to change an endangered species law that prevents native habitat destruction.

It is one of President Donald Trump's latest plans to reduce federal regulations that impact businesses.

What's happening?

As Reuters reported, the administration wants to amend the Endangered Species Act of 1973 and change the definition of "harm" in its regulations.

At present, the definition of harm includes habitat modification, which can affect the livelihoods of endangered fish and other animals. The Endangered Species Act has helped to save many threatened species, including the bald eagle and California condor.

Environmentalists say that the administration's proposed changes would hurt protected species for the benefit of not burdening for-profit companies.

"There's just no way to protect animals and plants from extinction without protecting the places they live, yet the Trump administration is opening the floodgates to immeasurable habitat destruction," said Noah Greenwald of the Center for Biological Diversity. "Nobody voted to drive spotted owls, Florida panthers, or grizzly bears to extinction."

Why are Endangered Species Act changes important?

The proposed changes are concerning because they put vulnerable animals and plants at greater risk than they already are.

This act has been crucial as a regulatory consideration when federal agencies grant permits for mining as well as oil and gas extraction. If agencies operate based on a different definition of "harm," that could open up more federal lands and waterways for industry operations at the expense of endangered species.

Without the Endangered Species Act, our planet's biodiversity is at risk. We often don't realize the impacts of species' extinctions until broader ecosystem damage occurs and impacts human lives.

What's being done to protect endangered species?

The general public has the opportunity to comment on rescinding the definition of "harm" under the Endangered Species Act in the Federal Register. You can share your feedback and opinions on this proposed change to make your voice heard and attach supporting documentation to your online comments.

Publicly commenting on proposed legislation is an excellent way to take action and fight to protect vulnerable species. You can also learn about conservation efforts and proposed legislation, such as the Wildlife Movement Through Partnerships Act, and share what you've learned with others.

Now is the time to fight for critically endangered species that may not stand a chance at survival under new policies that benefit business interests.

Now is the time to fight for critically endangered species that may not stand a chance at survival under new policies that benefit business interests.