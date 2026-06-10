Rejected petition sparks lawsuit to win endangered species protections for blue-blooded horseshoe crabs

"Horseshoe crabs have survived meteor impacts and ice ages but they're facing their biggest threat yet: us."

A rejected petition is not the end of the fight over one of the ocean's oldest animals.

Conservationists responded to the February 2026 denial of an Endangered Species Act petition by filing suit over the Atlantic horseshoe crab, seeking federal protections for the species and the coastal food web tied to it.

What happened?

The Center for Biological Diversity is suing to force ESA protection for the Atlantic horseshoe crab.

The suit came after an earlier petition for protection for the species under the Endangered Species Act was rejected.

The species is threatened by habitat loss along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and overharvesting by biomedical companies. Pharmaceutical testing uses horseshoe crab blood to check for bacterial contamination, despite synthetic alternatives.

The center claims biomedical harvests in the United States have doubled in the past seven years, contributing to the population of horseshoe crabs plummeting by 70% in recent decades.

"Horseshoe crabs have survived meteor impacts and ice ages but they're facing their biggest threat yet: us," said Danny Waltz, a senior attorney at the Center.

"It's deeply upsetting that the Trump administration is unwilling to save these living fossils from extinction. I'm hopeful this lawsuit will force federal officials to act before it's too late."

Why does it matter?

Because migratory shorebirds, such as the red knot, feed on horseshoe crab eggs, declines in that food source can ripple through coastal ecosystems.

That kind of disruption can affect biodiversity and the health of shore habitats that nearby communities rely on.

The case also touches on the pharmaceutical system's dependence on horseshoe crab blood. When essential medical safety testing is tied to a declining wild species, it raises questions about resilience, ethics, and supply.

"Horseshoe crabs are vital to coastal animals and communities, and they are vanishing from our shores on our watch," said Waltz.

What's being done?

At this stage, the primary development is the lawsuit, which asks federal officials to take another look at whether Atlantic horseshoe crabs should be protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Waltz said, "Fortunately, the Endangered Species Act can save horseshoe crabs, but only if the Trump administration does the right thing and grants them lifesaving protections."

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