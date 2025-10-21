Resident alarmed after capturing video of harmful creatures in tree: 'Now I see them everywhere'

Invasive plant species can disrupt an ecosystem with a simple action, such as planting a single tree in a spot where it can thrive.

​A user on Reddit's r/invasivespecies recently spotted an invasive tree infested by invasive pests on the r/InvasiveSpecies subreddit. (Click here to watch the video if the embed doesn't appear.)

​"I only started paying attention to these trees that summer these lantern flies started appearing. Now I see them everywhere," the original poster lamented.

​The video zoomed in on a tree of heaven, an invasive species native to China, swarmed by spotted lanternflies, an invasive pest.

​The tree of heaven has earned the nickname "tree of hell" because of its highly invasive behavior.

According to National Geographic, it can grow three feet a year, clone itself underground, produce thousands of seeds, emit offensive odors from its flowers, and excrete toxins into the soil. It can also serve as a safe haven for invasive pests, such as the spotted lanternfly.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

​This tree is so invasive that it has spread across every continent on the planet, except for Antarctica, and exists in nearly all 50 U.S. states.

When a species overtakes native species to that extent, it drives animals and pollinators from their native habitat and makes even more space for invasive species to settle in their place.

​Invasive species are a headache to both public land managers and homeowners, as they are difficult to remove. It is ultimately beneficial to remove all invasive species and replace them with native plants, as they require less upkeep, maintenance, and consume fewer water resources.

Native species will also attract pollinators back to the land and surrounding areas, thereby protecting crops, farms, and the food supply.

​To replant a plot, consider upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard. Accessible lawn replacement options to consider include clover and buffalo grass.

​The Redditors had amusing takes on the original poster's video and shared their unfortunate experiences with the tree of heaven.

​"Tree of heck is their preferred host. I think Ace Hardware does flame thrower rental; great for eradication," one commenter advised.

​"I always fantasize about torching the f*** out of these bugs whenever I pass by this tree. It's so infested," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.