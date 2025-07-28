Resident issues warning after spotting concerning growth in neighborhood: 'Mind-boggling how quick it is spreading'

While the name may indicate a true blessing, the tree of heaven is anything but. The invasive plant has garnered a reputation as an unrelenting nuisance that is as disruptive to local ecosystems as it is difficult to remove.

Because of this, one concerned Redditor took to r/Indianapolis with a warning for anyone who might come across the plant.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Has anyone else noticed this plant popping up everywhere?" the original poster asked. According to the Indianapolis resident, an increasing number of tree of heaven plants have been observed in the city.

They've been left "shocked" by how fast the plant can grow. "It just concerns me how fast it seems to be taking over and how obviously damaging that can be to the local ecosystem."

Although the Redditor acknowledged that there are ways to curtail the spread, they were concerned about the city's ability to address the situation. "If you can, try to pull the baby ones up when you see them."

Outside of its native habitats in China and Taiwan, the tree of heaven is considered an invasive species due to its rapid growth, prolific seed production, and release of toxins that inhibit the growth of other plants. It can also spread aggressively through root sprouts and has an impressive ability to withstand a range of environmental conditions.

The invasive plant additionally serves as a preferred home to the destructive spotted lanternfly. Spotted lanternflies feed on the sap of various plants, including grapes, hops, and fruit trees, secreting a sticky "honeydew" substance that promotes harmful sooty mold. Paired, the two invasive species can wreak havoc on ecosystems.

Users shared their frustrations with the invasive plant species.

"Mind-boggling how quick it is spreading," one commented.

"Our neighbor likes it and let one grow big," another commenter shared. "I don't think we'll ever be able to kill it. It's awful."

Although it can be tempting to let a tree of heaven plant prosper, its downsides heavily outweigh its visual appeal. There are plenty of stunning native plant alternatives that are more suitable for local ecosystems. Not only can this promote the healthier growth of other plants in the area and support strong food systems, but native plants also require less watering and overall maintenance.

Another user offered some advice for removing the tree of heaven. "Don't pull them unless they are very small and the ground is wet. They resprout suckers all along their root systems when the trunk is severed," they wrote.



