  • Home Home

Homeowner learns unsettling truth about 'super dangerous' tree in their yard: 'I didn't realize what this was'

It can be deceptively hard to manage once it establishes itself.

by Chelsea Cook
It can be deceptively hard to manage once it establishes itself.

Photo Credit: iStock

Dealing with invasive plants is always frustrating, but one Reddit user's warning about a plant called the tree of heaven is catching attention because this tree isn't just annoying — it can also be dangerous.

In this Reddit thread, a homeowner posted a photo of the plant alongside a clear message: "Remove any invasive Tree of Heaven plants you may (and probably do) [have] growing in your alleys and sidewalks."

It can be deceptively hard to manage once it establishes itself.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Other Redditors began sharing their own struggles with this notorious plant, which is known for its fast spread and ability to outcompete native species. Worse still, it attracts one of the worst invasive insect species facing America: the spotted lanternfly.

One commenter shared, "I didn't realize what this was. I've seen something like this on my property, and it does have a weird smell."

Aptly nicknamed "stink tree" because of its strong odor, the tree of heaven can be deceptively hard to manage once it establishes itself. The tree was also called "super dangerous" by another commenter because its limbs/branches can easily break and drop onto an unsuspecting passerby.

The tree is also a serious environmental threat. As it spreads, it drives out native plants, reducing biodiversity in local ecosystems. Its rapid growth and aggressive root systems make it hard to remove, and if left unchecked, it will dominate an area, making it difficult for native species to thrive.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Getting rid of the tree of heaven is no small task. Homeowners have found that the tree's shallow roots make it challenging to remove, especially when it grows in tight spaces.

"I've been trying to kill this tree of hell for a year now," said another, who was still working on eradicating it.

Lastly, one commenter, who had initially been upset about the removal of the plant because it blocked their view of a messy alley between their house and a neighbor's home, admitted, "Now I am grateful!!"

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x