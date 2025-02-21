Homeowner learns unsettling truth about 'super dangerous' tree in their yard: 'I didn't realize what this was'

It can be deceptively hard to manage once it establishes itself.

Dealing with invasive plants is always frustrating, but one Reddit user's warning about a plant called the tree of heaven is catching attention because this tree isn't just annoying — it can also be dangerous.

In this Reddit thread, a homeowner posted a photo of the plant alongside a clear message: "Remove any invasive Tree of Heaven plants you may (and probably do) [have] growing in your alleys and sidewalks."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other Redditors began sharing their own struggles with this notorious plant, which is known for its fast spread and ability to outcompete native species. Worse still, it attracts one of the worst invasive insect species facing America: the spotted lanternfly.

One commenter shared, "I didn't realize what this was. I've seen something like this on my property, and it does have a weird smell."

Aptly nicknamed "stink tree" because of its strong odor, the tree of heaven can be deceptively hard to manage once it establishes itself. The tree was also called "super dangerous" by another commenter because its limbs/branches can easily break and drop onto an unsuspecting passerby.

The tree is also a serious environmental threat. As it spreads, it drives out native plants, reducing biodiversity in local ecosystems. Its rapid growth and aggressive root systems make it hard to remove, and if left unchecked, it will dominate an area, making it difficult for native species to thrive.

Getting rid of the tree of heaven is no small task. Homeowners have found that the tree's shallow roots make it challenging to remove, especially when it grows in tight spaces.

"I've been trying to kill this tree of hell for a year now," said another, who was still working on eradicating it.

Lastly, one commenter, who had initially been upset about the removal of the plant because it blocked their view of a messy alley between their house and a neighbor's home, admitted, "Now I am grateful!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



