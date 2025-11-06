Gardener surprised after taking closer look at 'weird blob' on plant: 'Well camouflaged'

A gardener got quite the surprise when they were harvesting peppers and noticed a "weird blob" was actually a tiny little chum.

The charming snap was posted to r/gardening, showing a tree frog hiding in plain sight on the side of a red ghost pepper. This naturally prompted puns about the teeny amphibian's odd choice of hangout spot. "That's one hot hopper," one said. Another chimed in with "He is just chili-ing."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A dark green frog on a red pepper has little to fear from its many predators, as one commenter explained: "His texture is well camouflaged here. If most of his predators are color blind, they'd never notice him."

Amphibians don't have the same capsaicin receptors as mammals, so they aren't particularly bothered by spices, either. For birds, it's even less of an issue; the hottest ghost pepper is a tasty vanilla-flavored snack. This is an evolutionary adaptation, as the heat keeps small mammals at bay, and birds are excellent seed dispersers.

A yard full of native plants is an ideal space for those delightful little friends to make themselves at home. Tree frogs will earn their keep by acting as a natural form of pest control, helping keep insect populations in check. There are lots of other weird and wonderful creatures that will show up if the conditions are suitable. For example, an Australian gardener who eschewed a grass lawn was rewarded with a visit by an echidna. A British homeowner was pleased to welcome a foxy guest. And a simple addition to another yard brought lots of sparrows.

Native plants offer the added benefits of saving homeowners both time and money. They require less water, fertilizer and pesticide treatments, and labor. They also create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which protect our food supply. Options including native plant gardens and lawns of clover offer humans and wildlife plenty of benefits.

Other commenters were thrilled by the small guest. "Grow two peppers and get a free frog! Adorable!" one said.

"Why is he on the red one? The green one should look more similar, right?" someone else joked.

Another wrote: "I love those little frogs! I get them around my home too. They make me happy."

