Resident shares dramatic before-and-after photos of neighborhood after picking up 27 bags of trash: 'Do people really not care?'

A dedicated Redditor took action to take care of what they referred to as a "trash lasagna," ensuring that Big Belly solar compactor bins took in the feast.

They shared the major haul to the r/DeTrashed subreddit.

They explained in the post that they didn't initially plan on such a prolific trash pickup.

"Set out to do only storm drains, but that was before a volunteer alerted me to the lot," they said in a photo post. "Switched gears and got 'er done."

The small parking lot alone accounted for an astounding 15 bags of trash. The drains added 12 to their final haul of 27 bags of trash over two days. All of it led to nearly filling two Big Belly bins, as well.

The visuals from the site showed layers of trash piled up in front of parking lots on top of leaves and dirt. Flattened trash coated the sewers. That is, before the satisfying photos of the OP's handiwork left the area pristine and clear of trash.

Not only does this litter stick out like a sore thumb as a massive eyesore to residents, but it also poses various environmental threats. Weather can take the debris out to water and natural areas where wildlife can ingest or become entangled in it. That can lead to it entering human food and water sources, leading to unwanted microplastic consumption.

Litter can also spread disease by attracting pests such as rodents and insects, which can carry harmful pathogens. While sending it all to landfills is imperfect, it's much better than letting trash run wild on the streets and in parking lots.

Doing what the OP did and helping pick up trash reduces these risks and helps maintain healthier ecosystems. There are plenty of individuals and groups committed to this cause, but of course, it'd be better if humans all did their part instead of relying on Good Samaritans.

Redditors were alarmed by the level of trash on display, while complimentary of the OP's efforts.

"DO people really not care how awful all of those areas look?" one asked. "You do incredible work."

"Allentown needs more trash receptacles, but even then people will still just throw their garbage on the ground, I guess," another remarked somberly.

