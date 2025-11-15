Olympic athletes hit roadblocks ahead of games as weather conditions globally shift: 'We're chasing the snow'

"We are not moving in the right direction."

Snow and ice once defined the Winter Olympics — now, the conditions are becoming harder to find. Across training hubs from Europe to North America, athletes are struggling to find reliable snow cover as winters become warmer and more unpredictable, ABC News reported. In some regions, teams now train in new locations or rely on costly alternatives.

What's happening?

Warmer winters are forcing Olympic hopefuls to adapt in unexpected ways, from training in slushy conditions to training indoors.

"We're chasing the snow," Canadian freestyle skier Marion Thénault said. "One of the things that is sad is we're increasing our environmental impact by chasing the snow, so we're also contributing to the problem."

In a 2017 press release, the European Geosciences Union reported that there was less snow in the Alps, and it had the "driest December" in over a century. If global temperatures continue to rise, the Alps could risk losing 70% of their snow cover by the end of the century, according to a study in the journal The Cryosphere.

In the U.S., the Guardian shared that the ski industry has lost billions over the past two decades. This is primarily because of the human-driven rise in global temperatures, which has led to unusually warm winters and mountains with less snow cover.

Why are rising global temperatures concerning?

This isn't an isolated weather fluke. While natural temperature swings have always existed, human-driven warming is supercharging extreme weather events — such as more frequent rainfall in the Arctic — and changing how and where snow falls.

Beyond canceled competitions, shrinking snowpacks threaten freshwater supplies, alpine habitats, and mountain towns that rely on winter tourism.

The 2025 U.N. World Water Development Report warned that the world's "water towers," or mountains and alpine glaciers, are becoming more vulnerable to the effects of human-driven rising temperatures. This, in turn, affects access to the water supply people rely on for food and agriculture.

What's being done about rising global temperatures and their impact on athletes' training?

"At this rate now, we are not moving in the right direction. But we can do something about it," Thénault said. Together with her sponsor, consulting firm WSP, she is working on a proposal to cluster competitions geographically and cut air travel.

The European Commission's Joint Research Centre: EU Science Hub reported that harmful carbon pollution from air travel is projected to triple by 2050. Aviation also releases substances, such as sulfate aerosols and particulates, that have a warming impact.

In the EU, the European Commission is promoting the production and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), with the goal of reducing harmful carbon pollution produced by the aviation industry.

Growing awareness about environmental challenges and shifting travel habits could also help reduce the footprint associated with global sports and tourism.

"I'm worried for the future of winter," snowboarder Bea Kim told AP News.

