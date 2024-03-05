Experts speak out on why winter sports are getting more dangerous: ‘We’re seeing the extremes more often’

It’s spreading to parts of the world never seen before — and it’s one of the most lethal hazards in a winter landscape.

Extreme conditions caused by climate change are endangering the safety of snow sports and its participants.

What’s happening?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that 2023 was the hottest year on record by 2.12 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Our winters are getting shorter and drier and warmer. But what we’re also seeing is the amplitude of the storms,” Dale Atkins, a climatologist and former weather and avalanche forecaster, told Wired. “We’re seeing the extremes more often.”

The severity of these bigger storms can catch even the most experienced adventurers off guard.

Rain on snow, or winter rain, is spreading to parts of the world never seen before — and it’s one of the most lethal hazards in a winter landscape.

Why is winter rain concerning?

According to a 2021 study published by the National Library of Medicine, rain creates a rock-hard “crust” in the snowpack that’s hard to see and increases the risk of injury.

Glaciers are now being reshaped by the rain, forming large unnavigable crevasses and areas susceptible to rockslides.

“We are losing our ‘highways’ to quickly access and evacuate injured people,” Atkins, who has also been part of Colorado’s Alpine Rescue Team for 50 years, explained.

A person buried in a typical avalanche has about 15 minutes of air thanks to pockets created by dry powder. The density of wet avalanches caused by rain extinguishes that window, meaning rescues need to happen that much faster.

Colorado officials reported that 5,813 total avalanches caught 122 people last season, killing 11.

Even the Winter Olympic Games are facing new challenges caused by our warming planet. The 2022 games in Beijing were virtually on 100% artificial snow, which many athletes say is unpredictable and potentially dangerous.

Reuters reported that of the 21 venues used for the Winter Games since 1924, by 2050, only 10 will have the “climate suitability” and natural snowfall levels to serve as a host.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White told BBC, “It will be very interesting to see what happens to winter sports” if rising temperatures continue at their current pace.

What can I do to help cool the planet?

Little changes at home make a big difference. For instance, switching to a reusable water bottle can cut 30 pounds of plastic waste and save over $2,500 across a decade.

Support your local farmers. Start a garden yourself. Rely less on dirty energy sources and opt to walk or bike whenever possible.

One of the biggest ways is just to get more involved in climate issues, like supporting eco-friendly brands and initiatives and educating yourself on political candidates who share your climate beliefs and have a history of implementing change.

