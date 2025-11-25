Resident shocked as camera captures unexpected creature moving through New York village: 'Lucky you'

An upstate New Yorker caught a once-in-a-lifetime video of a gigantic but seldom-seen herbivore moving through the woods.

Q105.7 reported that a resident in the Adirondacks region's trail camera captured footage of a moose near Gull Pond in Tupper Lake. There are only around 400 moose in the entire region, so spotting one is an exceptionally rare treat. As the region's tourist board put it, "Moose are the unicorns of the Adirondacks."

Posted by Dan Benedetto on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Widely dispersed across the forests of the northern United States and Canada, moose are an important part of the boreal ecosystem. The creature's name is drawn from the Algonquian Indian language and means "eater of twigs," and they certainly live up to that moniker. They spend much of their waking hours browsing the forest floor for leaves, shrubs, and twigs. An adult moose can consume as much as 60 pounds in a single day.

A fully grown moose has little to fear from predators, but calves are vulnerable to larger carnivores. Moose are also susceptible to diseases and parasites, but one of the biggest causes of premature death is vehicular collisions. In Alaska, moose are involved in an average of 800 accidents every year. Though they can get into mischief if they wander into populated areas, moose are shy animals and pose little real threat to humans.

The rare sighting highlights the utility of trail cameras in monitoring elusive species. A fixed camera in the right area can gather invaluable insights into the presence, numbers, and habits of wildlife. This, in turn, helps engage the public and makes legislation to protect nature, like hunting bans, more likely to succeed.

The video's comments were full of enthusiasm from impressed viewers. "Lucky you. Beautiful beast," one person remarked. Another said, "She's beautiful! Thank you for sharing."

"My dream is to see a moose on ADK property. It must have been amazing," a viewer said.

