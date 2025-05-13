Shocking video shows moose destroying luxury cars while trapped in garage: 'Hope they have good insurance'

"Try explaining it to your insurance without a video."

What happens when a moose gets loose in a garage full of vintage BMWs? Not a question that will appear on Jeopardy anytime soon, but thanks to a video shared on social media, we can answer that most pressing question: a $13,000 repair bill.

What's happening?

Natural Habitat Adventures describes moose as "ornery and unpredictable," and the moose in the video certainly lives up to that billing.

The clip shows a moose trampling on the cars as the person behind the camera wisely stays out of sight behind a boat. As the moose exits stage right through a window, it looks back as if proud of its work and then casually saunters back into the wilderness.

The video shows the aftermath, and the captions inform viewers that the uninvited guest caused $13,000 of damage.

A few comments saw the funny side. "Hope they have good insurance," said one, while another saw the bright side, writing, "At least you got it on camera. Try explaining it to your insurance without a video."

Why is managing human-animal conflict important?

Jokes aside, the incident raises an important issue regarding human-animal conflict. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in this instance, but encounters with moose in the wild can turn deadly.

While attacks on humans are rare, adult bulls weigh between 660 and 1,300 pounds, per Britannica, and if provoked, the consequences for people can be deadly. For example, as the Associated Press reported, an Alaska man was killed last year trying to photograph moose calves.

Human-animal conflicts have multiple causes, ranging from habitat destruction and human encroachment to warming temperatures forcing animals outside of their normal ranges to forage for food, as the BBC reported.

What can be done about human-animal conflict?

As several comments pointed out, prevention is crucial.

"Maybe keep your doors closed? I'd be so mad but in the end no one got hurt," wrote one commenter, with the sentiment echoed by others.

For those living on the edges of an animal's habitat, securing property and bins to discourage wild animals from rummaging through them is the first step.

Establishing and protecting conservation areas will help reduce instances of wild animals coming into contact with human settlements. Additionally, early warning systems can help communities take preventive measures.

Mitigating human-animal conflict can be a complex business, but as biodiversity is the cornerstone of a healthy ecosystem, it's worth the effort.

