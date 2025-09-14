Officials stunned after trail camera captures creatures frolicking in woods: 'That's some seriously beautiful ... footage'

This knowledge can help inform decisions about population health and habitat loss.

In August 2020, a lightning strike ignited a wildfire that burned through hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon before ultimately being contained in December 2020.

Five years later, trail camera footage shows that the ecosystem is recovering, Oregon Live reports.

The Beachie Creek Fire of 2020 damaged much of the surrounding wilderness, including Opal Creek to the east of Salem, Oregon. After the fires, wildlife cameras were set up to track recovery.

Although access to some areas of Opal Creek and Jawbone Flats was "nearly impossible," many in the community came together to help get trail cameras installed in these areas.

According to Oregon Live, the cameras have captured a variety of animals including elk, bobcats, foxes, black bears, and cougars. The cameras depict more than just animals; they also show plant regrowth.

Experts believe that the forest ecosystem is beginning to support its food webs once again.

Wildfires and other extreme weather events are an unfortunate and threatening side effect of human-caused climate change. These more powerful natural patterns can have dangerous consequences for communities around the globe.

Trail cameras can be important tools for conservationists and biologists to monitor species health in a variety of environments, including in the wake of an extreme weather event. For instance, trail cameras have captured footage of an elusive pack of wolves, rare snow leopards in China, and the last herd of wild buffalo in Thailand.

They can also help experts plan access to wilderness areas. In Colorado, a study of trail cameras found that elk often avoided busy human trails while deer did the opposite. This knowledge can help inform decisions about population health and habitat loss. When we cultivate healthy ecosystems, we also help stabilize the human food supply.

While many areas of Oregon are still recovering from the fires, the trail camera footage is a ray of hope that the natural world will restore itself.

One comment on a video compilation of five years of footage after the fires in Oregon said, "That's some seriously beautiful and relaxing footage."

