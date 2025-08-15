Scientists stunned by discovery after analyzing 160 days of camera footage in national park: 'I was very surprised'

"At some cameras, it was almost nonstop traffic throughout the day and sometimes into the night."

Scientists have learned that outdoor activities on mountain paths affect deer and elk in different ways, with some animals avoiding busy routes and others seeking them out, reported Montrose Press.

What's happening?

Researchers from Western Colorado University placed over 100 cameras across 59 locations in the Upper Gunnison Basin to track how animals respond to human activity on trails.

The cameras captured roughly 130,000 images of people using paths over 160 days, along with 22,000 deer photos and 10,000 elk photos.

The findings showed stark differences between species. Elk stayed away from zones up to 655 meters from busy paths, and more human traffic pushed them even further back. Deer did the opposite, showing up more often near popular routes.

"I was very surprised by the number of recreators that are out there! At some cameras, it was almost nonstop traffic throughout the day and sometimes into the night and early morning," said researcher Chloe Beaupré, per Montrose Press.

The study examined different path types, from backcountry roads to hiking-only routes, providing comprehensive data about how recreation affects animals across the region.

Why is trail recreation impact important?

Growing outdoor activity across western regions creates invisible boundaries that reshape where animals live and feed. When elk avoid large zones around paths, they lose access to food sources and safe spaces they've used for generations.

This habitat loss forces animals into smaller territories, potentially affecting their health and reproduction rates. Fewer elk near trails could mean fewer wildlife viewing opportunities that draw tourists and support local economies.

These shifting patterns affect entire ecosystems. Changes in where large animals graze alter plant growth patterns, which affects smaller creatures and insects that depend on specific vegetation.

What can I do to help reduce trail impacts?

If you enjoy hiking or biking, stick to designated paths rather than creating new routes through untouched areas, which keeps human activity concentrated in zones animals already avoid.

Respecting seasonal closures that protect animals during sensitive times like mating or birthing seasons gives wildlife breathing room when they need it most, while you can also choose less popular trails or visit during off-peak hours. Spreading out recreation reduces the constant pressure on animals trying to access resources near busy routes.

Supporting local conservation groups is also a boost, as many organizations help design trail systems that minimize habitat disruption while maintaining outdoor access.

If you do spot wildlife when exploring, make sure to keep a reasonable distance. Quick, quiet passages are less stressful for animals than prolonged encounters.

Contact land management agencies to voice your support for wildlife corridors and protected zones. These refuges provide animals with spaces free from human disturbance, allowing populations to thrive.

