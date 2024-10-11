Bystanders furious after tourists ignore national park signs, putting iconic natural monument at risk: 'If you see something, say something'

"Your social media is not more important than the largest tree on Earth."

While it can be tempting to look past the regulation signs at natural monuments, they are in place to benefit both visitors and the sites. Ancient trees are prime examples that are best served by having their boundaries respected. So, it makes sense when bystanders get furious after seeing tourists ignoring signs and putting these natural monuments at risk.

An Instagram Reel posted to the account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) captures parkgoers at Sequoia National Park getting very close to the General Sherman Tree, intentionally going past the proper fencing in the process.

The video shows one spectator catching two national park tourists crossing the fence barrier to get an up-close view of the giant sequoia, where one hugs the natural treasure to get a few pictures taken. An image highlighting the distance mandated from General Sherman is embedded in the Reel, reminding visitors of the rules to keep an appropriate distance from the tree.

"Your social media is not more important than the largest tree on Earth," read one of the captions in the video.

The post caption also highlighted that the General Sherman Tree, which is around 2,200 years old and stands 275 feet tall, has a shallow root system and, therefore, benefits from barriers that allow it to thrive. As the General Sherman Tree is considered the world's largest tree by volume, many precautions are taken so it can be preserved effectively for both nature and national park visitors, the National Park Service detailed.

U.S. national parks have an array of eye-catching trees, from enormous sequoias to beautiful redwoods, along with many other natural wonders. But tourists have been inconsiderate of signs at other national parks, such as Yellowstone. Many have overlooked the benefits of preserving natural environments.

Forest conservation keeps our air, water, and food systems clean. In addition, it is an economic driver for job creation, as the Climate Smart Forest Economy Program detailed, so it's a win-win.

When you vacation responsibly, you preserve not just the trees but also the good they do for our planet.

"Straight to jail," wrote one Instagram user about the trespassers.

"If you see something, say something," commented another.

