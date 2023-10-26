Video of couple risking their lives posing for a selfie next to bison sparks outrage online: ‘I seriously wish these people were banned for life!’

Yellowstone calls on visitors to stay at least 75 feet from the park’s bison at all times.

Unfortunately, the TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram account doesn’t appear to be short on material.

Pictures and videos of tourists getting themselves into uncomfortable or unsafe situations at Yellowstone National Park are regularly uploaded to the page, demonstrating how widespread the lack of respect for the park and its inhabitants is.

Despite the park issuing a number of rules and warnings about appropriate behavior while visiting the area of stunning natural beauty, a number of park-goers don’t seem to grasp the importance of being careful.

A recent example that set the comments section ablaze was a video of a couple trying to take a selfie with a bison strolling behind them.

The bull is no more than about 30 feet away, it seems, but the chance to grab a unique picture was apparently more important than steering clear of a potentially dangerous animal.

“Feel so sorry for the animals! To put up with these people must be horrible!” said one commenter.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

“I seriously wish these people were banned for life!” added another.

Yellowstone calls on visitors to stay at least 75 feet from the park’s bison at all times. They are notoriously unpredictable and can break into a charge without a moment’s notice.

With a bull bison weighing around 2,000 pounds when fully grown and a cow bison weighing as much as 1,000 pounds, annoying either could end with a serious injury.

The park calls on visitors to give the bison plenty of space, even to the point of turning around if necessary. They can run up to 30 miles per hour, so it’s not wise to give them a head start.

Yellowstone’s website pointed out that more people have been harmed by bison than any other animal at the park. For a place that also has wolves and bears roaming the area, it’s a pretty notable statistic.

In addition to angry bison, elk are also known to charge at humans who get a little too close for comfort.

Visiting Yellowstone should be a memorable experience. These tourists almost made it so for entirely the wrong reasons.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.