Tourists spark outrage after dangerous move caught on camera in national park: 'Next time you may regret it'

A tourist at Yellowstone drew the ire of the Internet for getting entirely too close to a bison.

The Instagram account TouronsofYellowstone (@Touronsofyellowstone) showed a pair of people sitting and standing on one of the many boardwalks that run through the national park, within touching distance of a bison, taking pictures.

The visitors are taking a big risk being so close to the massive bison — they will charge if threatened and can run close to 35 miles per hour, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. A bull bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, while a female weighs up to 1,000 pounds, but they're surprisingly agile.

The National Park Service says that bison have injured more visitors to Yellowstone than any other animal in the park. The NPS cautions that the massive animals can be unpredictable and that they feel threatened by people approaching them. The agency recommends giving them a berth of at least 25 yards at all times to keep yourself and the animal safe. The NPS notes that the bison will give warnings, like pawing the ground, head bobbing, snorting, and bellowing before they charge, and if you find yourself closer than you should be, your best bet is to walk or run away from it to avoid being seen as a threat.

Despite those warnings, tourists are frequently seen getting entirely too close to bison. They try to pet them and are often charged by them, seemingly unaware of just how dangerous they are.

Commenters, in this case, were quick to share their frustration with the situation.

"All fun & games, until someone gets hurt!" one said.

"This is why I think Park should be close to human beings," said another.

"You should Fear a wild animal!!! Next time you may regret it," said a third.

