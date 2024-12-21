Bystanders stunned after Yellowstone tourist takes major risk with wild bison: 'People don't understand'

"Scenic wonders are sure to take your breath away: don't let them take your life."

Another day, another tourist gets too close to a wild animal at a national park. In a video posted to Instagram, a tourist got dangerously close to a large bison while touring Yellowstone National Park.

TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), an account dedicated to sharing content about tourists ignoring safety guidelines, posted the video. The video also highlighted how other people advised the tourist to back away from the animal.

There have been several other recent incidents where parkgoers have ignored rules and approached dangerous landscapes and wildlife. In a similar incident at Yellowstone, tourists tempted fate with a bison, getting dangerously close to the animal. Tourists have also gotten too close to a flood geyser and have been charged by deer due to their reckless behavior.

Commenters had plenty to say in response to the video.

"​​Just remove all safety barriers in all parks. Survival of the fittest," one commenter joked.

"We've got to let bisons be bisons," another chimed in.

"People don't understand," wrote another Instagrammer. "It's not our home. It's theirs."

Yellowstone National Park's site says its "scenic wonders are sure to take your breath away: don't let them take your life," urging visitors to steer clear of wildlife and stay on boardwalks. The park recommends staying at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards from all other animals, including bison and elk.

There are some national parks where you can leave the paved areas, but it's recommended to avoid wildlife, take proper safety precautions, and leave no trace — leave the wilderness as you found it.

Understandably, an animal might approach the boardwalk and trail areas. However, it's never safe to approach wildlife directly. A foundational respect for nature is the first step in ensuring positive human-wildlife interactions. When in doubt, be prepared, follow directions, and stay on the path.

