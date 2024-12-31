Video shows tourists' unbelievable attempt to pet massive bison at Yellowstone: 'It can charge them at any moment without warning'

"If he charges at them, they only have themselves to blame."

The opportunity to see beautiful wild animals in their natural habitats often fills us with wonder. But sometimes, these experiences can lead to personal lapses of judgment that could have severe consequences.

Unofficial Networks shared a video of a couple's unbelievable attempt to pet a massive bison at Yellowstone National Park.

According to the National Park Service, bison have injured more people than any other animal at Yellowstone National Park. They are not known for being particularly aggressive animals, but they will defend their territory. With that in mind, the NPS advises visitors to always keep a distance of at least 25 yards from a bison.

It seems that sometimes people forget they are seeing these animals in their natural habitat. This might lead them to get too close in an attempt to take a picture or even touch the animals. Astonishingly, a few have even attempted to ride a bison. In June, a bison gored an 83-year-old woman when she wandered too close to the animal.

And it is not just humans who have to fear for their safety. Inappropriate interactions with wildlife can lead to devastating repercussions for the animals themselves. NPR reported that last year, a man from Hawaiʻi pleaded guilty to handling a bison calf, which ultimately led to the death of the animal.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute says that prior to 1800, there were between 30 and 100 million bison roaming the Great Plains. This population dwindled rapidly from hunting as well as the loss of natural habitat. As a result, conservation efforts are still required to protect bison across the United States.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This is why respecting bison in their natural habitats, such as Yellowstone National Park, is so important. Seeing these animals in person demonstrates the beauty of nature. Violating their space and setting off a fight-or-flight response is not only dangerous to humans but also detrimental to important conservation efforts.

The comments on the video were understandably critical of the couple.

"If he charge[s] at them, they only have themselves to [blame]," one user said.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Don't they know they're not suppose[d] to be that close to the buffalo, that it can charge them at any moment without warning?" another user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.