Onlookers outraged by photos depicting disturbing scene at popular zoo: 'I don't think I would be able to control my anger if I saw that'

The r/moodeng subreddit is a fantastic place for anyone who can't get enough of the adorable pygmy hippo who went viral in 2024. However, a recent post sparked outrage among viewers.

One Redditor shared some upsetting images taken at Moo Deng's home, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

The images show a group of tourists aiming a slingshot into the trees at an exhibit. According to the original poster, the images appear to have been taken at the zoo's big cat area. The OP also said that the tourists are "currently being investigated" for their actions.

Even the sweetest, most innocent areas of the internet sometimes provide upsetting content. Almost all the posts on r/moodeng are heartwarming pictures of pygmy hippos or interesting information about the beautiful endangered species. This post, however, highlights the unfortunate reality that some visitors ignore rules and disrespect nature.

Moo Deng's tremendous online popularity doubled visitors to her zoo in late 2024, per BBC News. While there were many positives to the increase in guests, unpleasant incidents also occurred. Some visitors threw shellfish at Moo Deng and splashed her with water when she was asleep.

"These behaviours are not only cruel but also dangerous," Narongwit Chodchoi, the zoo's director, said in an online statement. "We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment."

Such stories reinforce the importance of spreading climate awareness and respect for wildlife. The OP called out the unacceptable behavior and asked others to "please be respectful to the animals in the zoo." While the internet can be full of disheartening content, this post to r/moodeng demonstrates how to push back against it.

Commenters were rightfully upset by the images in the post.

"I don't think I would be able to control my anger if I saw that," one said.

"Someone should use slingshots on them and see if they like it smh," another suggested.

