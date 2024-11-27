Conservationists issue warning after rare creature's death at a zoo — here's what happened

"We cannot rule out that they may have contributed to the untimely death of [its] mother, just five days earlier."

The death of an endangered animal in Scotland has raised concerns about an overlooked risk.

What's happening?

A three-month-old red panda at the Edinburgh Zoo likely died from stress after fireworks were set off on Guy Fawkes Night, NBC News reported. The creature, named Roxie, choked on its own vomit, which veterinarians said was a consequence of noise from the traditional celebration.

Also called Fireworks Night or Bonfire Night, the Nov. 5 event commemorates the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605, when Catholics tried to assassinate King James I by blowing up London's Houses of Parliament.

"Roxie had access to her den, but the frightening noises seem to have been too much for her. We know that fireworks can cause stress to other animals in the zoo, and we cannot rule out that they may have contributed to the untimely death of Roxie's mother Ginger, just five days earlier," said Ben Supple, the deputy chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

Why is this important?

Red pandas are native to the Eastern Himalayas and grow to about 2 feet long with 18-inch tails. They look like a cross between a fox and a raccoon, and there are fewer than 10,000 that live in the wild.

Noise pollution can also be deadly to animals outside of controlled settings. It interferes with their behaviors and disrupts the natural balance of ecosystems. This can affect navigation, communication, hunting, and survival skills.

Animals are even adapting to the developed world by changing the noises they make and when they make them, altering mating calls, singing at night, and avoiding certain areas.

What's being done about fireworks noise?

Conservationists, animal rights activists, and pet owners "have long complained that [Guy Fawkes Night] noise causes extreme distress to animals," NBC noted. The City of Edinburgh Council earlier this year banned private fireworks in four areas from Nov. 1-10, and a petition to limit noise levels and restrict fireworks sales was delivered to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We support calls from animal welfare charities to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, with only light displays being permitted at organized events," Supple said. "This would help avoid devastating consequences for animals like Roxie while ensuring that people can still enjoy traditional celebrations."

You can do your part by following local regulations and vacationing responsibly, which includes being aware of and abiding by laws that protect wildlife from noise and its harmful effects.

