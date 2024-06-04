Video captures daring tourist risking it all for photo mere feet from grazing bison: 'They should be fined and banned'

"These people were lucky that they didn't get charged at being that close!"

Some people live by the phrase: "Rules were made to be broken." While a rebellious lifestyle may seem attractive and cool, national parks are not the place to live that life. In fact, you'll be the least cool kid at the park.

As proof, the TikTok account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) posted a video of a tourist risking it all for a photo.

Entirely too close to a grazing bison, a tourist poses for a photo, and there's absolutely nothing cool about it.

Luckily for them, the bison was happily distracted, but that is not always the case. These are wild, unpredictable, prehistoric, and dangerous animals who will protect themselves. Yellowstone National Park recommends staying at least 25 yards away from large animals.

Bison are known to charge when they feel threatened. One tourist was chased after trying to approach one from behind. Another was attacked and learned the hard way why there are rules to keep a safe distance from these massive animals.

Respecting nature and wild animals indicates a greater understanding of the world and a desire to protect it. When visiting national parks, you have to remember that you are entering their home. These rules are there for your safety, as well as the safety of those around you and the animals themselves.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

More often than not, when these charges or attacks occur, the animals are put down. Be mindful that these rules exist to protect all of the lives in the park.

National parks are not interactive discovery zones. While there is much to learn and educate yourself on, preserving these animals' habitats and the parks relies on tourist cooperation. Don't ruin national parks for everybody else.

The post was met with resounding aggravation.

"They should be fined and banned," declared one Instagrammer.

"These people were lucky that they didn't get charged at being that close!" another exclaimed.

"I still cheer for the animals," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.