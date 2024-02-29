Video of tourist approaching giant moose raises concern online: ‘When will people ever learn’

“One wrong flip of those antlers and people will be harmed.”

A video of tourists tempting fate and approaching two wild moose went viral on Instagram. The footage shows a group of tourists standing within a few feet of the moose and crouching down to take pictures.

TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), the account that shared the video, posts incidents of tourists disrespecting nature to spread wildlife and climate awareness. The term touron — a combination of the words tourist and moron — has become a trending phrase to describe visitors who behave recklessly in national parks.

Instagrammers were frustrated by the tourists’ complete disregard for the park’s wildlife and safety guidelines.

“Wayyy too close! They could be road kill in a matter of seconds,” wrote one user. “Smh why people wanna have a stand off with a powerhouse that can plow through four feet of snow like it’s nothing is beyond comprehension.”

“Too bad nothing is done to them,” responded another Instagrammer. “I am so sick of seeing people not respecting wildlife & the park.”

“I love this majestic animal, but I also respect them and know not to get that close,” commented one user.

Wildlife can be unpredictable, which is why Yellowstone Park rangers advise visitors to maintain a distance of at least 25 yards away from wildlife.

Weighing up to 1,000 pounds, moose are massive animals that can chase visitors and cause serious harm when provoked. In this case, the visitors were lucky the two moose did not charge at them.

Climate awareness starts with a respect for nature. Interactions with wildlife should prioritize both the safety of the visitors and the animals involved.

When tourists take advantage of wildlife sightings and get dangerously close, they are not only putting themselves at risk but also risking the lives of the animals and park rangers. In similar instances, animals have been euthanized after severe incidents with tourons.

The footage of the tourists tempting fate is a reminder to encourage more education so visitors understand how to respect and safely observe animals in their natural habitat.

“They can kill you at any moment,” wrote one user.

“One wrong flip of those antlers and people will be harmed,” commented another Instagrammer.

“When will people ever learn,” wrote one user.

