Park visitor sparks outrage with video of tourists' reckless behavior near wild animal: 'I can't believe this guy'

Social media users were appalled after a group of tourists was caught on camera approaching a bison at a national park with little regard for their own safety.

In an Instagram reel shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), park visitors are shown taking pictures of the wild animal outside of their vehicles. The video was filmed from a distance as other tourists watched their peers getting dangerously close to the bison.

"I can't believe this guy," a voice behind the camera said. "Get in your car, bro."

The video garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from Instagram users. Most of them were shocked that the park visitors were so reckless.

"Act like they're just walking past a dog," one commenter said.

Bison nearly became extinct hundreds of years ago due to human activities, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. There are up to 400,000 bison in the world today, but the IUCN Red List still lists the animal as "near threatened." They are the largest and heaviest land mammals in North America.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The Instagram reel isn't the first time tourists have been caught on camera getting too close to bison. Per the National Park Service, bison are extremely fast and can be dangerous if provoked. Officials said visitors should stay in their vehicles and observe the animals from at least 25 yards away.

Human-wildlife conflict is a driving factor in the decline of wildlife species, according to the World Wildlife Fund. A WWF study showed that the climate crisis largely contributes to human-wildlife encounters. Researchers expect more negative interactions as temperatures rise and resources decline.

Thankfully, no one appeared to get injured in the Instagram video. While the National Park Service said harassing wildlife can result in fines, one Instagram user suggested that the punishment be even harsher.

"When people do this crap, they should be permanently banned from all federal and state parks," one commenter wrote. "Period."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.