Heart-stopping video shows bison charge at group of tourists in Yellowstone: 'The kid didn't even want to go'

A shocking YouTube video from Yellowstone National Park shows the moment a bison charges a group of tourists and appears to gore a man who stepped in to save a child.

The video, posted by NBC Montana, shows a bison on a boardwalk near a geyser. A man, a woman, and a child are standing dangerously close to the animal. The bison suddenly charges, knocking a second man to the ground who ran in to lift the child out of harm's way.

The incident is a terrifying reminder of the dangers of approaching wildlife. According to the National Park Service, visitors must stay at least 25 yards away from bison. These animals can weigh 2,000 pounds and run at 30 mph, over three times faster than a human.

This kind of dangerous encounter is part of a troubling and growing trend. Another man was recently gored in the park's Upper Geyser Basin, the second such injury in just one month. And other tourists have been spotted ignoring rules, with one getting dangerously close to a bison for a photo.

This behavior doesn't just put people at risk; it also endangers the animals. Getting too close causes stress for the wildlife, and animals that injure humans (even when provoked) are often euthanized. In a tragic 2023 incident, a man picked up a bison calf, which led to the herd rejecting it and officials having to euthanize the baby.

That's a huge loss, especially since research shows bison are vital ecosystem engineers whose grazing actually makes Yellowstone's grasslands 150% more nutritious.

Viewers on YouTube were horrified by the footage, particularly the behavior of the adults with the child.

"The sad part is that person coming over to tell these people to 'back off.' ended up saving the kid and getting horned in the process," one user wrote. "The kid didn't even want to go. He was pulling away immediately but was forced to go. ... I hope these people went to jail."

Another commenter was stunned by the adults who fled: "The craziest thing about this.. the adult left the child to possibly get killed by the bison. I can't believe it."

"The man who stepped in and took the horns so the kid didn't have to is a hero," a third person added.

