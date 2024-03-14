Video shows harrowing attempt by tourist to get closer look at active Yellowstone geyser: 'The landscape is giving you a hint'

Interaction between humans and nature should be about understanding and respect, not endangerment.

Few geological phenomena are more fascinating than the geyser. That's why, every year, tourists flock from far and wide to places like Yellowstone National Park to witness these rare kinds of hot springs intermittently erupt water and steam into the air. Most tourists watch these occurrences from a respectful distance.

Emphasis on "most."

A tourist went minorly viral on the backup Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram account (@touronsofyellowstone_2) for standing way, way, way too close to an active geyser. For context, "touron" is a combination of the words "tourist" and "moron" to describe those who behave thoughtlessly or cause harm while traveling.

In the video, a woman can be seen standing mere feet from the geyser, watching as steam emerges from its depths. Others can be heard in the background of the video, discussing the danger and foolishness of the action.

Geysers can reach temperatures of 400 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, which is far above the temperature of boiling water. According to YellowstonePark.com, more than 20 people have been killed by some of the park's 10,000 geothermal pools, geysers, mudpots, steam vents, and hot springs.

The privilege of spending time in and witnessing the natural world is paramount to our future here on Earth because climate awareness begins with respect for nature. But increased interaction between humans and nature should be about understanding and respect, not endangerment.

This kind of carelessness from tourons inhibits the connection that other individuals are trying to have with nature. Watching these events unfold is stressful for bystanders, as well as the park rangers whose job it is to protect the ecosystem.

Many took to the comments to voice their distaste for this touron's actions.

"Uh, lady. Do you see all the dead foliage and trees around that active geyser," one Instagram user commented. "The landscape is giving you a hint."

