  • Outdoors Outdoors

Parkgoer shares concerning photo of tourists surrounding grizzly bear at national park: 'People with cameras feel so entitled'

The behavior by these tourists exhibits a carelessness and disrespect for the wildlife.

by Ella Hutcherson
The behavior by these tourists exhibits a carelessness and disrespect for the wildlife.

Photo Credit: iStock

When most people lay eyes on a bear, they are overcome with the primal instinct to survive. This likely includes getting a safe distance away — or just leaving the situation altogether. 

These tourists did not have such instincts. 

A Redditor took to r/Banff to share a photo of several tourists, presumably at Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, standing right across a rather flimsy-looking fence from a grizzly bear. 

The behavior by these tourists exhibits a carelessness and disrespect for the wildlife.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Ah the season of 'the wire fence is so protective from grizzly bears!'" the Redditor captioned their post. "Don't be dumb tourists. This isn't a zoo, and a wire fence isn't protecting you." 



💡 How much can you save with solar power?

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recommends never approaching a grizzly bear and always staying at least 100 yards away from them — or about the length of a football field. 

The behavior by these tourists exhibits a carelessness and disrespect for wildlife. The privilege of witnessing the natural world firsthand is paramount to our future here on Earth, because climate awareness begins with respect for nature. But increased interactions between humans and nature should be about understanding and appreciation, not endangerment

Watch now: Take a peek inside Alex Honnold's new solar-powered van

This kind of recklessness from tourists inhibits the connection that other individuals might be trying to have with nature. Watching these events unfold is stressful for bystanders and potentially for the park rangers whose job it is to protect the wildlife in the park. 

Others took to the comment section of this Redditor's post to express their frustration with the tourists' actions. 

"People with cameras feel so entitled to just walk up to the beasts," one person commented

"It only takes one to litter before everyone litters," another said, "one to walk over to a bear before they all do."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"We worked with an architect and we were very deliberate about how we wanted to have a simple but attractive home."
Home

Here are 5 innovative design ideas that can protect homes during the most extreme weather disasters

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x