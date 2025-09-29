Local captures video of underwater confrontation with thoughtless tourist: 'This is a federal crime'

A local was outraged after coming across a tourist attempting to grab a sea turtle while snorkeling in Hawai'i.

Posting on TikTok, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (@maryelizabethmcglynn) shared footage she had taken while diving of the tourist swimming right up to the sea turtle and attempting to grab it.

Mary instantly reacted, swimming towards the tourist and shouting at them to get away from the animal. "Leave the native wildlife alone!" wrote Mary in the video caption.

This appalling scene is unfortunately all too common, as many people think it is their right to get up close and personal with wild animals. However, disrupting wildlife in this way can have negative and sometimes dangerous outcomes for both the wildlife and people involved.

Getting too close can cause animals unnecessary stress, which can have lasting effects on the animal's biology and behavior. Close encounters can cause an increase in the animal's heart rate and elevated levels of stress hormones. Interactions with humans cause wildlife to reduce the amount of time they spend feeding or even to abandon nests for some time, which can have devastating consequences for the young they leave behind.

Close encounters with humans can also provoke defensive behaviors, putting both you and the animal at risk. Some animals, such as bison or elk, may decide to charge, which can be extremely hazardous for people. While these behaviors can occur at any time, they are more likely to occur during sensitive periods, such as mating or nesting seasons. Often, animals that harm humans or get too used to their presence are at risk of being euthanized, which doesn't seem fair when they are just acting on instinct.

Respecting wildlife and maintaining an appropriate distance are essential for safely observing wild animals in their natural habitats.

Most of the commenters were outraged by this tourist's thoughtless and reckless behavior.

One commenter wrote, "People who don't see a problem with the guy touching it ARE THE PROBLEM."

While another added, "This is a federal crime."

