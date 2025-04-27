Shocked hiker posts video after witnessing reckless behavior in sea turtle habitat: 'You would think the cones [and] signs would be enough'

Visiting natural areas can afford you the chance to see rare and exciting animals. It also means you may encounter people who have no respect for said animals. One person visiting Hawaii was shocked by the blatant disregard for posted signs meant to protect sea turtles.

In a TikTok video, Olivia Tetting (@oliviatetting) shared their experience at a beach where a protected ocean species is known to nest.

In the short clip, viewers see a beach with several cones appearing to designate a prohibited area. As the clip pans across, several people can be seen not only walking through the area but also seemingly seated and enjoying their beach day. Upon closer inspection, there is a sign that reads "Threatened Turtles Resting," and beyond the sign in the coned-off area, around a dozen dark and shiny lumps are visible.

While they may look like rocks, these lumps are, in fact, endangered sea turtles. The creator wrote in the caption, "... you would think the cones & signs would be enough to keep people from going right up to the turtles and taking pics."

Unfortunately, incidents like this are all too common, and barriers, signs, and dangerous conditions do little to deter an entitled tourist. Visitors to national parks like Yellowstone or Yosemite are often seen going off the trails, tempting fate with bison, getting dangerously close to hot springs, and even blatantly throwing trash into delicate ecosystems. Although the National Park Service works hard on signage and education, humans often treat these natural sites more like theme parks than protected land.

Not only that, but a relatively small percentage of vulnerable land is protected in the first place. IUCN reported that only 17.6% of inland waters and 8.4% of oceanic and coastal waters globally are "within documented protected and conserved areas."

With so little land set aside for conservation, it's more important than ever to advocate for and protect these areas to preserve their biodiversity and ecosystem function. There are often rangers nearby who may have the authority to ticket trespassers, like those in the video. Additionally, national park rangers have the authority to remove people from parks if necessary. You can also submit an anonymous tip through your park's hotline or website if you see any unlawful behavior.

Content like this continues to spread awareness about the need to respect these boundaries and do even more to protect the flora and fauna that share our planet.

