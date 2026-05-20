Tourist's urgent email helps save bound pangolin from minivan

"It gets a second chance at life in the forest."

A tourist's quick email helped rescue a pangolin in Laos from a grim fate — and the story only got better from there.

In March, Spanish traveler Jon Hernandez was riding in a minivan through Laos between Vang Vieng and Luang Prabang when the trip took a disturbing turn, National Geographic reported. After an unplanned stop at a house in the forest, the driver loaded a cardboard box with breathing holes into the vehicle and set it beside Hernandez.

When he looked inside, he found a pangolin bound tightly in a net.

Rather than trying to handle the situation himself, Hernandez searched online for a rescue group. He sent an urgent message to Free the Bears, a nonprofit that rehabilitates animals recovered from wildlife trafficking.

That choice likely saved the animal's life.

Free the Bears staff quickly alerted police in Luang Prabang, and officers were able to stop the correct minivan within about 15 minutes. They did this despite heavy traffic and without having the vehicle's license plate number. Officials confiscated, examined, and transferred the pangolin, a terrified female, into care.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

The staff at her care facility then discovered she was pregnant. After recovering, she was released into a protected area in Laos at the end of April, giving her and her unborn baby a chance to survive in the wild.

That's especially significant for a species that desperately needs wins like this. Pangolins, sometimes called scaly anteaters, are critically endangered and widely considered the most trafficked mammal on Earth. The illegal wildlife trade uses them for their meat and scales, and very few survive long enough to be rehabilitated and returned to nature.

Pangolins help control insect populations by feeding on ants and termites, which supports balance in forests and other ecosystems. Protecting species like pangolins can also help sustain biodiversity, strengthen nature-based tourism, and support local livelihoods in places such as Laos.

Just as importantly, the rescue is a reminder that ordinary people can make a real difference when they know how to respond.

Conservation groups in Southeast Asia often can't stop vehicles or seize animals on their own, but they can pass critical information to law enforcement and provide expert treatment once animals are recovered. Public reports are a key part of that process.

According to National Geographic, Education for Nature-Vietnam's wildlife hotline has helped lead to the seizure of nearly 52,000 animals since 2021.

Experts say buying animals in an effort to "save" them can reward sellers and keep the trade going. Reporting the situation to a qualified rescue organization or wildlife hotline is the safer and more effective option.

As Brian Crudge, Free the Bears' Southeast Asia regional director, told National Geographic, "If the pangolin wasn't intercepted, it would have wound up as exotic meat in a restaurant, and the scales would have been pulled off and sold for traditional medicine. But thanks to the quick actions of those who intervened, it gets a second chance at life in the forest."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.