Locals spark outrage online after sharing photo of obnoxious behavior of tourists: ‘Is there no rule of law?’

Bike riders at Brazil’s Torres Beach are becoming increasingly tired of the disrespect of tourists who are parking their cars in inappropriate spots.

One Redditor posted an image on the platform of what happens when visitors arrive for New Year’s Eve celebrations, with vehicles lined up within cycling lanes.

“They park EVERYWHERE,” the caption read, and it prompted plenty of sympathy in the comments section.

“Why don’t they get fined?” one user questioned. “Is there no rule of law?”

“Would love to see some BMX riders rolling over these (while staying in the bike lane of course),” another added.

Photo Credit: u/communistfromRS / Reddit

It must be a real slap in the face for bike riders who are taking a cheap, healthy, and planet-conscious approach to traveling and being hampered by dirty-fuel-powered vehicles.

Cycling Weekly, citing a study by the YMCA, noted that people with a physically active lifestyle have a 32% higher well-being score than those who don’t.

Meanwhile, the publication also pointed to research from Appalachian State University that revealed exercise has huge benefits for the upper respiratory system and can reduce the risk of getting the common cold.

Dr. David Nieman from the university said, per Cycling Weekly, “People can knock down sick days by about 40% by exercising aerobically on most days of the week while at the same time receiving many other exercise-related health benefits.”

Further, the United Nations Environment Programme pointed to research in the United Kingdom that found those who cycle to work have a “45% lower risk of developing cancer, and a 46% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, compared to commuting by car or public transport.”

That’s not to mention the environmental benefits, with the UNEP saying that using a bike instead of a car prevents about a third of a pound of carbon dioxide pollution for approximately every half mile.

Perhaps some of these drivers parking at Torres Beach should make a New Year’s resolution to take up cycling and ditch their polluting cars.

