  • Outdoors Outdoors

Artist creates inspirational works using surprising materials: 'We can recreate the natural world'

"Abstraction and representation at the same time."

by Yei Ling Ma
"Abstraction and representation at the same time."

Photo Credit: Instagram

One resourceful artist is using found materials to create realistic pieces of art that imitate aspects of real life. From a large striped bass ("Striped Bass") to a magnified rooster head ("Rhode Island Red"), Tom Deininger's art represents what's possible when a little bit of creativity meets a whole bunch of trash. 

As a young boy, Deininger spent his days playing outdoors in the water and drawing as a creative outlet. He eventually picked up painting, idolizing John Singer Sargent and Diego Velázquez, who portrayed "abstraction and representation at the same time," Deininger said, according to The Provincetown Independent

Realizing how much trash accumulates in nature after a surf trip to Fiji and the surrounding islands in his early 20s, Deininger slowly began to replace paint with little pieces of trash in his art, such as rope and plastic. The substitute material didn't change the image that was being portrayed, and it was a sustainable way to create art. 

Deininger's art eventually moved from 2D canvases to 3D sculptures. He produces large, realistic portrayals of wildlife, all created from trash he collects from parking lots, beach cleanups, and daily walks. He diverts trash from piling up in nature and turns the materials into stunning pieces.

His art process involves turning a chaotic mess of trash into a strategically organized sculpture that resembles what he wants to portray. To showcase the wildlife more accurately, he immerses himself in research in all avenues, taking "the opportunity to be curious about the world," Deininger said, according to The Provincetown Independent. 

Different artists are finding ways to be more sustainable in their art. One repurposes thrifted painted canvases, while another uses empty yogurt cups as paintbrush holders

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"There's so much junk around us that we can recreate the natural world," Deininger said, per The Provincetown Independent. 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x