Artist sparks conversation with mind-blowing use of materials: 'This is just how art should be now'

One artist shared how repurposing thrifted painted canvases has challenged them to embrace more of their creativity. Posting to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the OP revealed before and after pictures of thrifted paintings they transformed into their own.

The OP wrote, "It's a win for so many reasons. I get to make art, I save money on supplies, there's hardly any waste involved, and I also in a way feel like I'm collaborating with other artists."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some of these before-and-after pictures show radically transformed pieces of art with disrupting colors and concepts. For example, a pair of vintage farmer dolls turned into a pair of one-eyed alien-like figures holding what resembled brains. A mostly blank cutout fish turned into a bold skeleton fish.

Many commenters praised the OP's creativity.

"I love your art so much!!! And the thrifted medium makes it so much better!!" one commenter wrote.

Repurposing painted canvases challenges the idea that artists can only be creative on a blank canvas. It also extends the life cycle of existing canvases, reducing the amount of waste that ends up in our landfills.

While this practice may seem novel to some artists, others have been regularly making sustainable art. One struggling artist created art out of upcycled trash pieces. Another resourceful crafting enthusiast upcycled a beautiful, old hardbound planner and replaced the interior with a new journal.

Globally, 60 billion pieces of garment are thrown out each year, according to Econyl, which rapidly accumulate and fill our landfills. Secondhand companies like Trashie and ThredUp make it easy for you to recycle old and unwanted clothes, redirecting still-wearable clothing out of the trash and into the closets of eager fashionistas.

There are many ways to practice conservation habits that lead to a cleaner and more sustainable planet. For artists like the OP, it's reusing canvases and buying art materials secondhand.

"This is f****** amazing! Also this is just how art should be now. Like we have already produced everything we need. Let's transform things now," one user commented.

"That is so creative and looks so fun to do!!" another commenter wrote.

