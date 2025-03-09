  • Home Home

Artist finds creative solution for reusing empty yogurt containers: 'They are definitely useful!'

by Sam Westmoreland
Manufacturing glass can be very energy-intensive, so repurposing in this way makes a lot of sense.

Photo Credit: iStock

An artist shared a clever trick for storing their supplies and tools. 

Posting in the r/upcycling subreddit, the poster showed off a collection of glass yogurt jars filled with assorted paint brushes and other art tools. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I haven't really found anything that actually functions better," they wrote.

While glass is one of the most recyclable materials on Earth because it doesn't lose any durability or quality when it's remade, the process of making glass initially can be an incredibly energy-intensive one. 

The materials used to create glass need to be superheated to melt down into the final product, and doing that requires immense amounts of energy. Glass is made by heating limestone, sand, and soda ash to 1,500 degrees Celsius, and oil and natural gas are seen as the most effective ways to reach those temperatures. Researchers are looking for more efficient ways to manufacture glass, but most are still in developmental stages. 

According to Statista, in 2022, glass manufacturing accounted for 95 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions globally, due almost entirely to the source of the energy used. Recycling glass can reduce that amount considerably, but even that process can be somewhat energy-intensive. 

Using the Oui yogurt containers is a great way to upcycle old jars and keep them out of landfills. Plus, they're incredibly versatile and can hold a variety of small items.  

Commenters loved this hack and shared the ways they repurpose the glass jars too. 

"I use a couple of them to hold garlic cloves and shallots! This is so cute too," one said.

What would you think if someone gifted you a repurposed food jar?

I would love it! 🥰

Depends on what it's repurposed into 🤔

I would appreciate the thought 🙂

No thanks! 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"They are definitely useful!" another Redditor added. "The stray nails in the garage ended up in one. Buttons and safety pins got their own in the sewing cookie tin...thumbtacks and paperclips got their own on the desk. Crochet hooks too! Love these!"

"Good for makeup brushes," said a third. 

